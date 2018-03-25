Watch Bon Iver Debut New Music With Tu Dance

Ahead of his upcoming music-food-yoga retreat that is somehow a real thing, Bon Iver performed two shows over the weekend with the Minnesota contemporary dance company Tu Dance, where he debuted new material.

Justin Veron’s “work-in-progress score” soundtracked the two-night event at MASS MoCa in North Adams, MA. One of the featured songs had been previously teased last year at a show in Richmond, VA.

Tu Dance will premiere the work at Liquid Music festival on April 19, but you can listen to snippets of the songs below. They sound very 2018 Bon Iver — plenty of autotune and rap samples to go around — but a bit more tribal.