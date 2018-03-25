Junos 2018: Arcade Fire Win Album Of The Year

Remember when Arcade Fire were good? Canada does, and it’d like you to know that they’re still good, too, thank you very much. Tonight, their recent album Everything Now won Album Of The Year at the Juno Awards, aka Canada’s answer to the Grammys, beating out a field of competitors that included Johnny Reid, Michael Bublé, Ruth B, and Shania Twain. So I guess someone liked it! The band were on hand to perform the LP’s title track backed by a group of First Nations singers; watch that below.

At last night’s Juno Awards Gala, Arcade Fire received the International Achievement Award. At the 2016 Junos, they were honored with the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award.