Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks – “Shiggy”

Last month, Stephen Malkmus returned with the Jicks for a new song, “Middle America” and an extensive tour itinerary, which seemed to suggest that a follow-up album to 2014’s Wig Out At Jagbags was on the way. Malkmus has just announced that album: It’s called Sparkle Hard and it’s out on 5/18. It includes a feature from Kim Gordon, on a song called “Refute,” though that’s not the track you’ll be hearing today. Instead, Malkmus has shared a new one called “Shiggy,” a compact and scraggly one about perpetual waiting. “Come from the underground/ Throw me right back where I belong/ I got no time for this/ So… whenever forever arrives,” Malkmus sings. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cast Off”

02 “Future Suite”

03 “Solid Silk”

04 “Bike Lane”

05 “Middle America”

06 “Rattler”

07 “Shiggy”

08 “Kite”

09 “Brethren”

10 “Refute” (Feat. Kim Gordon)

11 “Difficulties / Let Them Eat Vowels”

Sparkle Hard is out 5/18 via Matador. Pre-order it here.