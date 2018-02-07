Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks – “Middle America”

Will Pavement reunite in 2019? That remains to be seen. As for 2018, Stephen Malkmus is revving up his post-Pavement project the Jicks once again. We don’t have new album information yet, but as teased yesterday, a new single called “Middle America” is here for your enjoyment today along with a gaggle of tour dates. Experience the song’s ambling twang below, where you’ll also find the full itinerary.

TOUR DATES:

06/01 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

06/02 Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo

06/03 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/05 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

06/06 Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

06/07 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

06/08 Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

06/09 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

06/11 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

06/12 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

06/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

06/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

06/17 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

06/19 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/20 Athens, GA @ The Georgia Theatre

06/21 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

06/22 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

06/23 Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater

07/17 Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre

07/18 San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

07/22 Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

07/25 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

07/26 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

07/27 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

07/28 Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

07/29 Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

07/31 Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

08/01 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

08/03 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

08/04 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

08/05 Portland, OR @ Star Theater