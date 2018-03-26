Cardi B Announces Debut Album Invasion Of Privacy Out Next Week

Cardi B won Best New Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and in her joyous acceptance speech, she announced that her debut album would be arriving in April. Now it’s official: Cardi B’s debut album is called Invasion Of Privacy, it’ll be out 4/6, and you can see it’s cover art above and below:

Since striking gold last year with her world-dominating “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B has been gaining more and more momentum. Everything she’s touched since then has become a hit, and hopefully she can maintain that momentum over the course of an entire LP.