Mastersystem – “Old Team”

Last month we introduced you to Mastersystem, a new supergroup of sorts featuring Frightened Rabbit’s Scott and Grant Hutchison alongside another set of siblings, Editors bassist Justin Lockey plus his brother James Lockey. (Justin and James also play in Minor Victories, which itself is a supergroup also involving Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell and Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite; the Lockey family appears to be the axis of a highly collaborative English-Scottish indie-rock community).

Anyway: Mastersystem’s suddenly imminent debut album Dance Music has given us two singles so far, “Notes On A Life Not Quite Lived” and “The Enlightenment,” and today they’re sharing a third. “Old Team” continues unfolding a louder, more fuzzed-out side of Scott Hutchison’s songwriting. It’s a hearty heavy hitter that soars as high as the highlights from Frightened Rabbit’s classic The Midnight Organ Fight, but buoyed by waves of shoegazy melodic noise.

Which is to say: If you’re a Frightened Rabbit fan, this is going to hit the spot. Listen below, and wonder if “Old Team” is a reference to Young Team.

Dance Music is out 4/6 via Physical Education Recordings. Pre-order it here.