Air Waves – “Warrior” (Feat. Kevin Morby)

Air Waves is the moniker of Nicole Schneit, and next month she’ll release a new album titled Warrior. It’s Schneit’s third Air Waves album, and we’ve already heard the firs two singles: “Morro Bay” and “Blue Fire.” Today, Gold Flake Paint premiered the title track, which features Kevin Morby.

“Warrior” is a song about Schneit’s mom, who underwent a battle with cancer and is currently in remission. “Saddle up on your horse, get ready to go,” Schneit urges at the beginning of the song, before transitioning quickly to its central message. “You’re a warrior/ You’re a warrior,” she repeats over and over, echoed by Kevin Morby’s whispery vocals. Listen below.

Warrior is out 4/6 via Western Vinyl.