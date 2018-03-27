Frog Eyes Announce Breakup, Final Album

Frog Eyes have had a good run. The Vancouver indie rock band has been going since 2001. They once counted Wolf Parade’s Spencer Krug as a member, and they backed up Dan Bejar on Destroyer’s 2005 album Notorious Lightning & Other Works. But now they’re calling it a day. They’ll release one final album called Violet Pslams this spring, and then they’ll head out on a final North American tour this summer. And that’ll be it.

The band recorded Violet Psalms, the follow-up to 2015’s Pickpocket’s Locket, in the house where frontman Carey Mercer and drummer Melanie Campbell both live. In a statement, Mercer says, “We were trying to pretend it was our first record.”

First single “Idea Man” is a wild, squiggly jam that seems to explode in 15 different melodic directions. It is, in other words, a fine representation of how this band has historically sounded. Below, you can listen to “Idea Man,” via Pitchfork, and you can check out the album’s tracklist and the band’s final tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “A Strand Of Blue Stars”

02 “Little Mothers”

03 “Idea Man”

04 “On A Finely Sewn Sleeve”

05 “Don’t Sleep Under Stars”

06 “Sleek As The Day Is Done”

07 “Your Boss’s Shirt”

08 “Itch Of Summer Knees”

09 “Unconscious Missive”

10 “Pay For Fire”

TOUR DATES:

5/11 – Kamloops, BC @ TBA *

5/12 – Kelowna, BC @ Milkcrate Records *

5/18 – Toronto, ON @ Handlebar *

5/19 – Montreal, QC @ The Ritz *

5/20 – Ottawa, ON @ The Warehouse *

5/21 – Hamilton, ON @ Mill’s Hardware *

5/25 – Victoria, BC @ Copper Owl *

5/26 – Vancouver, BC @ China Cloud *

6/29 – Bellingham, WA @ Shakedown Tavern *

6/30 – Portland, OR @ The Bunk Bar *

7/01 – Seattle, WA @Sunset Tavern *

7/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge *$

7/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *$

7/07 – New York NY @ Elsewhere: Zone One *#

7/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

7/09 – Washington, DC @ DC9 *

* with Hello Blue Roses

$ with Skygreen Leopards

# with Zachary Cale

Violet Psalms is out 5/18 on Paper Bag.