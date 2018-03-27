Earlier this month, we named Houston-based musician Brianna Hunt’s project Many Rooms a Band To Watch, and she stopped by our NYC offices recently to perform a few tracks from her forthcoming debut album, There Is A Presence Here. She started things off with “Hollow Body,” an older song whose updated album version interpolates Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt” by way of Johnny Cash, then went into “Danielle,” a song from the album that’s about Hunt’s mother. She then took some time to reflect on her relationship with faith and how that inspired her music — some of which we touched on in our interview with her — as a segue into her final song of the set, the gorgeous “Which Is To Say, Everything.” Watch the Stereogum Session below.

There Is A Presence Here is out 4/13 via Other People Records. Pre-order it here.