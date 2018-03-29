Belly – “Stars Align”

Belly are releasing their first album in 23 years in May. It’s called DOVE and we’ve already heard one song from it, “Shiny One,” and today they’re sharing another, the tight-knit “Stars Align.” “Just for tonight, let’s not talk about you or me/ We’re all in between,” Tanya Donelly starts off by singing, and the rest of the track is filled with heroic imagery about people maybe better left off not saved. “Superman, watch you who save/ Take care of who you fly away,” she sings at one point. Here’s what Donelly had to say about the track in a press release:

‘Stars Align’ was a dark horse that we kept coming back to in the writing stage of the album, reinventing and restructuring it. It was nearly left behind a couple of times, but we knew we could get this one to a good place if we kept at it, and it finally came together in the 11th hour before recording. This has been one of my favorites, even in its awkward stages, since Tom sent us his first version of it. (The use of Superman as a trope is a little threadbare at this point, but I mean every word).

DOVE is out 5/4. Pre-order it here.