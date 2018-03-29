The Weeknd’s New Album My Dear Melancholy Out Tonight

The Weeknd will release a new album tonight titled My Dear Melancholy. It follows 2016’s massive Starboy and the Weeknd’s contribution to the Black Panther soundtrack.

Abel Tesfaye announced the news via Instagram less than an hour ago. He included the album art (see above) with the caption: “tonight.” A Twitter user shared an image of a billboard featuring the artwork that confirms the release is an album.

Check out both posts below.

tonight A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 29, 2018 at 9:42am PDT