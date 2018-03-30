Taylor Swift Releases One-Take Vertical Video For “Delicate” On Spotify

Taylor Swift already shared a music video for “Delicate,” one of the highlights off of her recent album Reputation. That video, directed by usual suspect Joseph Kahn, found Taylor turning invisible and reveling in her time out of the public eye by breaking into a spontaneous (yet highly choreographed) dance routine. And now the same song is getting a second video, a one-take wonder shot specifically for Spotify that finds Taylor lip-synching in the woods. Basically, it’s a fancy iPhone video. Watch it on Spotify here.

After shunning streaming services for a long time, Taylor first started playing for team Apple Music, appearing in a bunch of ads for the platform, and now she seems to be cozy with Spotify too. Is Tidal next? Or maybe Deezer? Nah, probably not.