Taylor Swift – “Delicate” Video

Taylor Swift released her new album Reputation in November, and we’ve already gotten music videos for “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready For It?,” and the Future/Ed Sheeran collab “End Game.” Now we’re getting another one for what might be the album’s best song. As promised last week, Taylor dropped the music video for the classic T-Swift ballad “Delicate” during the iHeartRadio Music Awards tonight. Once again directed by her close collaborator and director of choice Joseph Kahn, the clip features Taylor temporarily turning invisible and enjoying her time out of the spotlight by breaking into a dance routine.

Taylor Swift kicks off her North American stadium tour in support of Reputation on 5/8 in Glendale, Arizona. Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will be her opening acts.