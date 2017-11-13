Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour

Let the games begin! After giving the world a preview of her new live show on SNL over the weekend, Taylor Swift has announced her initial tour dates supporting Reputation. The North American stadium tour will span from May to October, and the dates announced so far are all three to seven days apart from each other, so it’s likely she’s leaving room to add multiple nights in each city according to demand and/or she’ll fill in the gaps with more cities later. Check out the itinerary below, and revisit our review of Swift’s 1989 Tour here.

05/08 Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

05/12 Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

05/19 Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

05/22 Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

05/25 Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High

06/02 Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/30 Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

07/07 Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

07/10 Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

07/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

07/17 Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

07/21 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

07/28 Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/04 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/07 Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

08/11 Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08/14 Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

08/18 Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/25 Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

08/28 Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

09/01 Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

09/08 Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

09/15 Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

09/18 St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

09/22 New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

09/29 Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

10/06 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium