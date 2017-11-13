Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour

Let the games begin! After giving the world a preview of her new live show on SNL over the weekend, Taylor Swift has announced her initial tour dates supporting Reputation. The North American stadium tour will span from May to October, and the dates announced so far are all three to seven days apart from each other, so it’s likely she’s leaving room to add multiple nights in each city according to demand and/or she’ll fill in the gaps with more cities later. Check out the itinerary below, and revisit our review of Swift’s 1989 Tour here.
05/08 Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
05/12 Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/19 Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
05/22 Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
05/25 Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High
06/02 Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/30 Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
07/07 Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
07/10 Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
07/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
07/17 Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
07/21 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
07/28 Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/04 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/07 Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
08/11 Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
08/14 Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
08/18 Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/25 Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
08/28 Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
09/01 Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
09/08 Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
09/15 Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
09/18 St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
09/22 New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
09/29 Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
10/06 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium