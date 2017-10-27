Taylor Swift – “…Ready For It?” Video

In a couple of weeks, Taylor Swift will return with her much-awaited new album Reputation. And after making a slyly self-aware video for first single “Look What You Made Me Do,” Swift has just dropped a new video, this one for the overstuffed and ridiculous horny-dubstep single “…Ready For It?” (She previewed the video yesterday.) The clip, once again directed by regular collaborator Joseph Kahn, takes place in a dank future overrun by robots. It looks a whole lot like the live-action Ghost In The Shell movie that came out earlier this year. (Nobody liked that movie, so it’s hard to figure out what Swift and Kahn are doing with this, but there it is.) The story of the clip involves one version of Swift coming face-to-face with a superpowered robot version trapped behind a pane of nearly-indestructible glass. The story doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but you can watch it all unfold below.

Reputation is out 11/10 on Big Machine.