Preview Taylor Swift’s “…Ready For It?” Video

Taylor Swift has shared a teaser for her “…Ready For It?” video. It’s unclear whether this is the clip Swift was recently spotted filming in London. What is clear is that like “Look What You Made Me Do” before it, it’s a big-budget high-concept blockbuster-looking operation that casts her in a darker, more dangerous light than before. This one appears to be a sci-fi piece of sorts featuring Swift as… some kind of android superhero? In a nude bodysuit? Not sure entirely, but it looks like it will be quite a thing to see. In the meantime, see 15 seconds of it below.

Swift’s new album Reputation is out 11/10 on Big Machine. Are you ready for it?