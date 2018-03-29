June Of 44 Reunite For First Shows In 19 Years

Louisville band June Of 44, formed in 1994 by former members of Rodan, Rex, Crownhate Ruin, Codeine, Sonora, and Hoover, released four albums and one EP of post-hardcore, post-rock, and math-rock before calling it quits in 1999 to focus on other projects. But now, as BrooklynVegan reports, Fred Erskine, Sean Meadows, Jeff Mueller, and Doug Scharin are reuniting to play their first shows together in 19 years. All four dates of the brief tour are in Italy, supporting the Sicilian band Uzeda, and you can find the dates in question below.

05/25 or 5/26 Catania, Italy

05/28 Torino, Italy

05/29 Bologna, Italy

05/30 Rome, Italy