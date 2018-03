Last month, John Prine announced his first new album of original songs in over 13 years, The Tree Of Forgiveness, and shared a song from it, “Summer’s End.” Today, he’s released another one called “God Only Knows,” and it surprisingly has nothing to do with the Beach Boys and is instead a rootsy collaboration with Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires. Listen to it below.

The Tree Of Forgiveness is out 4/13 via Oh Boy Records.