Wye Oak are releasing a new album, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, next week, and today they stopped by our New York offices to perform a Stereogum Session. They were mildly stripped-down for the set, without all the bells and whistles they’ve acquired on stage over the years, but still sounded great. They did three songs from their upcoming LP: opening track “The Instrument,” closing track “I Know It’s Real,” and the title track, which landed atop our 5 Best Songs Of The Week list back when it came out. Watch their full performance below.

The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs is out 4/6 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.