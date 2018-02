Last month, the constantly-evolving Baltimore duo Wye Oak announced plans to release the new album The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, and they also shared its synthy, dreamy, emotive title track. This morning, the duo has shared the video for that song. Director Dan Huiting filmed band members Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack as they stare out into a dramatic desert landscape. Check it out below.

The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs is out 4/6 on Merge.