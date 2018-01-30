Wye Oak – “The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs”

It’s been almost four years since Wye Oak’s glistening, dreamy fourth album Shriek, one of our favorite releases of 2014. In that time, Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack have kept busy enough: The duo toured consistently and released the mini-album Tween (a collection of material from between 2011’s Civilian and Shriek) in 2016, and Wasner offered up her full-length debut as Flock Of Dimes, another underrated 2016 outing called If You See Me, Say Yes. Even so: Wye Oak features one of the best voices in indie these days and has written consistently excellent songs throughout their shape-shifting career, so it has felt like a long four years since their last full-fledged album. Thankfully, that wait is about to end. Today, the band announced that their fifth LP, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, will arrive this spring.

Crafted in bursts in Durham, North Carolina and Marfa, Texas — Wasner and Stack’s respective post-Baltimore adopted hometowns — the album is described as confronting a “litany of modern malaises, each of its dozen tracks diligently addressing a new conflict … the song’s subject and shape inextricably and ingeniously linked.” The band also shared our first preview of the album via its title track. “The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs” builds on the oscillating, celestial synth patterns of Shriek, but floats into a chorus punctured by squelching, distorted guitar and Wasner intoning the song’s title. For those who are (somehow) still irked by Wye Oak’s move away from guitar-based rock on Shriek, “The Louder I Call…” might mark a welcome return, the new chapter suggested by Tween’s hybrid of Wye Oak’s different personalities two years ago. Either way, it’s predictably as gorgeous and, yes, ethereal as all of Wye Oak’s other work. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01. “(tuning)”

02. “The Instrument”

03. “The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs”

04. “Lifer”

05. “It Was Not Natural”

06. “Symmetry”

07. “My Signal”

08. “Say Hello”

09. “Over And Over”

10. “You Of All People”

11. “Join”

12. “I Know It’s Real”

TOUR DATES:

02/16 — New York, NY @ Symphony Space (Shriek suite with William Brittelle & Metropolis Ensemble)

04/06 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/20 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

04/21 — Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique Festival

04/22 — Luxembourg, LU @ De Gudde Wellen

04/25 — Berlin, DE @ BiNuu

04/26 — Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory

04/27 — Vienna, AT @ Fluc

04/29 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

05/01 — Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique @ Rotonde

05/02 — Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up

05/03 — London, UK @ Village Underground

05/04 — Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institue

05/05 — Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Sound City

05/06 — Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

05/09 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

05/10 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/11 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/13 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

05/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/17 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo

05/19 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

05/20 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

05/21 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

05/23 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/25 — St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

05/26 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

07/13 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

07/15 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

07/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

07/18 — Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

07/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs is out 4/6 via Merge. Pre-order it here.