Taylor Swift Addresses Hayley Kiyoko Comments

Say what you will about Taylor Swift, the girl is an angel. After rising pop star Hayley Kiyoko seemingly criticized Swift for singing “about men in every single song and video,” subjecting her to online attacks from Swifties, Swift rushed to Kiyoko’s defense in a Tumblr post yesterday.

In the post, Swift quotes Tumblr user “shaking-off-the-bad-blood” who says people are misinterpreting Kiyoko’s sentiment and that she was making a larger statement about heteronormativity in the music industry. The Swiftie fan-page owner writes, “It is actually very similar to when Taylor back in 2014/2015 would say in interviews how she believes people are sexist when they call her out for writing about her exes but don’t call out people like Ed Sheeran or Bruno Mars for writing about theirs.”

Swift adds, “Exactly. We should applaud artists who are brave enough to tell their honest romantic narrative through their art, and the fact is that I’ve never encountered homophobia and she has. It’s her right to call out anyone who has double standards about gay vs straight love interests.” Considering Swift’s last unexpected political statement (her March For Our Lives post on Instagram), “Woke Taylor” sounds like a meme-in-the-making.