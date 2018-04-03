The Body – “Can Carry No Weight”

Earlier this year, the Rhode Island-bred noise duo the Body announced that they would be releasing a new album, I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer, in May, their proper follow-up to 2016’s No One Deserves Happiness. We’ve heard one track from it already, the dingy “Nothing Stirs,” and today the group is sharing another one, “Can Carry No Weight.” Like the first single, it features towering vocals from Kristin Hayter (whose band, Lingua Ignota, they’re going on tour with), and this time those vocals are placed against a pulsating, ashen backdrop. Listen to it below.
TOUR DATES (w/ Lingua Ignota):
06/19 Seattle, WA @ Highline
06/20 Vancouver, BC @ The Astoria Pub
06/22 Calgary, AB @ The Palomino
06/25 Winnipeg, MB @ The Good Will Social Club
06/26 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
06/27 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
06/28 Milwaukee, WI @ The Cactus Club
06/29 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
06/30 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
07/01 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Lodge
07/03 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
07/04 Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola
07/05 Allston, MA @ Great Scott
07/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
07/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
07/11 Washington, DC @ Black Cat Backstage
07/12 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5
07/13 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
07/14 N. Charlston, SC @ The Purple Buffalo
07/15 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
07/16 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
07/17 Miami, FL @ Gramps
07/18 Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
07/21 Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock’n’Roll Chicken
07/23 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
07/24 Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar
07/25 Austin, TX @ Barracuda
07/27 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
07/28 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
07/29 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
07/31 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
08/01 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
08/03 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer is out 5/11 via Thrill Jockey.