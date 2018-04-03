The Body – “Can Carry No Weight”

Earlier this year, the Rhode Island-bred noise duo the Body announced that they would be releasing a new album, I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer, in May, their proper follow-up to 2016’s No One Deserves Happiness. We’ve heard one track from it already, the dingy “Nothing Stirs,” and today the group is sharing another one, “Can Carry No Weight.” Like the first single, it features towering vocals from Kristin Hayter (whose band, Lingua Ignota, they’re going on tour with), and this time those vocals are placed against a pulsating, ashen backdrop. Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES (w/ Lingua Ignota):

06/19 Seattle, WA @ Highline

06/20 Vancouver, BC @ The Astoria Pub

06/22 Calgary, AB @ The Palomino

06/25 Winnipeg, MB @ The Good Will Social Club

06/26 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

06/27 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

06/28 Milwaukee, WI @ The Cactus Club

06/29 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

06/30 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

07/01 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Lodge

07/03 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

07/04 Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola

07/05 Allston, MA @ Great Scott

07/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

07/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

07/11 Washington, DC @ Black Cat Backstage

07/12 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

07/13 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

07/14 N. Charlston, SC @ The Purple Buffalo

07/15 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

07/16 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

07/17 Miami, FL @ Gramps

07/18 Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

07/21 Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock’n’Roll Chicken

07/23 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

07/24 Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar

07/25 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

07/27 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

07/28 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

07/29 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

07/31 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

08/01 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

08/03 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer is out 5/11 via Thrill Jockey.