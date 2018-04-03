Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee Discusses His Pet Monkeys

It’s a known fact that Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee has at least one pet monkey, but according to a new Rolling Stone profile, he actually has two pet monkeys. And two mini pigs. And two dogs. “I like wildlife. I wanna go in the jungle and see elephants and shit. I’m gonna go to the Amazon. Anyone fucking with wildlife, poaching them, they need to be taken out. They corny for that. Shout out to PETA,” he says to the reporter.

Swae bought his three-month-old pet spider monkey, Lil G, for $20,000. While the brothers were being interviewed, writer Jonah Weiner witnessed members of their entourage change the quote “tiny monkey diaper” Lil G wears. Swae happily chatted about his other pets, too, and attributes his interest in these animals to what the author refers to as his “seeming girlfriend Marliesia.”

Swae also spent $15,000 on a baby Capuchin monkey named Naya, who’s elsewhere in the house, and he owns two dogs and two mini-pigs, too. The pigs are “on a farm out somewhere towards the desert so they can be happy and terrorize stuff,” he says. “They ran around my old crib, biting everything, tearing up couches.” I ask how he grew interested in pet monkeys and pigs, and he nods at Marliesia. “She recommended the pigs, and I was like, ‘Fuck it, I’m rich.'”

Justin Bieber also owned a pet Capuchin monkey named OG Mally, who was eventually confiscated in Germany. While Naya is completely absent from the piece, Lil G appears throughout, napping on Swae’s stomach and nestling around his neck while Swae smokes a blunt.

As Swae sits in a swivel chair, Lil G wraps his arms tenderly around his neck. “I can’t be without him – he go with me to the grocery store,” Swae says of the monkey, taking a deep drag from a blunt. I point up at a smoke detector, and say I’m surprised it’s not blaring. “I didn’t know we had one in here!” he says. “That shit must be immune to smoke now. Or it must be high as shit.” I note that Lil G must be getting a contact high, too. Swae considers this: “I don’t blow smoke at him, but yeah, he probably be high.”

Shout out to PETA, indeed.