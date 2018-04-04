SOPHIE – “Faceshopping” Video

A few months back, SOPHIE released “Faceshopping,” a great song that’s only downside was that it didn’t come attached to one of the producer’s typically excellent videos. Well, today that’s changed: “Faceshopping” has a visual to go along with it now, and if you went to one of SOPHIE’s recent shows, you’ll probably recognize it as the shape-shifting projections that were displayed on the stage. Fun fact: that screengrab above is what my face actually looks like when I listen to this song! Watch the “Faceshopping” video below.

No word on when a full-length is coming, though SOPHIE took to Instagram yesterday to say that her album is done, though it’s not called Whole New World like previously speculated.