SOPHIE – “Faceshopping”

Although nothing has been announced yet, it looks like SOPHIE’s current project — rumored to be a debut album called Whole New World — is going to be a real coming out party for the producer. She bared both her soul and her face for the first time in the music video for first single “It’s Okay To Cry,” and its hard-hitting follow-up “Ponyboy” showcased the power of her new live show. “Faceshopping,” which features vocals from Mozart’s Sister, is pitched somewhere in between the two, breaking up its clangorous assault with a few moments of angelic crooning. Listen.