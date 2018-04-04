Now, Now – “AZ” Video

Last month, Now, Now finally announced that they’re long-awaited followup to 2012’s Threads would be out in May. It’s called Saved and at the time they shared a new song, “AZ,” which now has a stylish video to go along with it. It was directed by Alexa San Roman, who has been handling all of the band’s visuals for this album cycle, and like their last two, it bathes the duo in smoky neon hues. Here, they’re in what looks like a woodsy hotel room, complete with horizontal blinds and a glass door that the director takes full advantage of, casting long shadows throughout. Watch below.
TOUR DATES:
04/06-10 PARAHOY! Cruise
05/14 London, UK @ The Dome
05/15 Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s
05/16 Bristol, UK @ The Exchange
05/17-19 Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival
05/21 Manchester, UK @ Night People
05/23 Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia
05/24 Cologne, DE @ Artheater
05/26 Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling
05/27 Paris, FR @ The Olympic Cafe
07/07 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
07/08 Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room
07/09 Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall
07/11 Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Downstairs
07/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
07/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
07/14 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
07/15 Carrboro, NC @ Local 506
07/17 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
07/18 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
07/20 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
07/21 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Jr.
07/23 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
07/24 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
07/25 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
07/27 Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour
07/28 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
07/30 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
07/31 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore
08/01 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
08/03 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
08/04 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
Saved is out 5/18 via Trans Records.