Now, Now – “AZ” Video

Last month, Now, Now finally announced that they’re long-awaited followup to 2012’s Threads would be out in May. It’s called Saved and at the time they shared a new song, “AZ,” which now has a stylish video to go along with it. It was directed by Alexa San Roman, who has been handling all of the band’s visuals for this album cycle, and like their last two, it bathes the duo in smoky neon hues. Here, they’re in what looks like a woodsy hotel room, complete with horizontal blinds and a glass door that the director takes full advantage of, casting long shadows throughout. Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

04/06-10 PARAHOY! Cruise

05/14 London, UK @ The Dome

05/15 Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s

05/16 Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

05/17-19 Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival

05/21 Manchester, UK @ Night People

05/23 Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia

05/24 Cologne, DE @ Artheater

05/26 Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

05/27 Paris, FR @ The Olympic Cafe

07/07 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

07/08 Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room

07/09 Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

07/11 Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Downstairs

07/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

07/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

07/14 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

07/15 Carrboro, NC @ Local 506

07/17 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

07/18 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

07/20 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

07/21 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Jr.

07/23 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

07/24 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

07/25 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

07/27 Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

07/28 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

07/30 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

07/31 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

08/01 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

08/03 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

08/04 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Saved is out 5/18 via Trans Records.