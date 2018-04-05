Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Arctic Monkeys will release a new album next month. It’s called Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, and it’s due on 5/11. According to a press release, the LP was recorded in LA, Paris, and London, and it was produced by James Ford and Alex Turner.

The band made the announcement today via a trailer, which features what sounds like a snippet of new music.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino follows Arctic Monkeys’ 2013 LP AM. This news comes after Arctic Monkeys announced a North American tour back in March. It launches at LA’s Hollywood Forever Cemetery on 5/5. Check out those dates here and the new album’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Star Treatment”

02 “One Point Perspective”

03 “American Sports”

04 “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino”

05 “Golden Trunks”

06 “Four Out of Five”

07 “The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip”

08 “Science Fiction”

09 “She Looks Like Fun”

10 “Batphone”

11 “The Ultracheese”

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is out 5/11 via Domino.