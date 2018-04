Sometime this month, Rae Sremmurd are expected to release an ambitious trio of albums: the group effort Sr3mm and a solo record a piece for Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee. We’ve heard a few tracks from the project already — including “Powerglide,” “Hurt To Look,” and “Brxnks Truck” — and today they’ve unveiled another one. This one is called “Chanel” (no relation to the Frank Ocean song) and it features Pharrell. Listen to it below.