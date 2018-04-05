Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “Everyone Acts Crazy Nowadays” Video

Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s latest album, Sex & Food, is out this week, and he’s putting out a video for his latest single, “Everyone Acts Crazy Nowadays,” to usher in its release. It’s an animated version of the visual that accompanied the song’s initial release, and it was illustrated by Greg Sharp. The vid’s populated by bug-eyed characters in vibrant colors that are all surrounded by a swirling cocktail of pills. They all get covered in flies by the end. Check it out below.

Sex & Food is out 4/6 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.