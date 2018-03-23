Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “Everyone Acts Crazy Nowadays”

Unknown Mortal Orchesta’s new album Sex & Food has already gifted us two distinct, fascinating singles: the swaggering fuzz-rocker “American Guilt” and the slow-building psych-funk gem “Not In Love We’re Just High.” Today Ruban Nielson shares a third preview of the album, one that hews closer to the second advance song’s hallucinogenic soft-rock palette (the sound we’ve come to most closely associate with UMO, in other words). It’s called “Everyone Acts Crazy Nowadays,” and its lightweight disco-funk sweep might just lift you off the ground.

The song emerged in roundabout fashion: Fans who pre-ordered Sex & Food recently received a pamphlet called “Age Of Paranoia” in the mail this week:

@UMO what a nice wednesday surprise, very confused but that’s ok pic.twitter.com/kPE0JkeFQH — gabe rainbow (@lwslfesteemboy) March 21, 2018

The pamphlet included a link to EveryoneActsCrazyNowadays.com, which went live with the song premiere last night. And now you can hear “Everyone Acts Crazy Nowadays” in all its glory below.

Sex & Food is out 4/6 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.