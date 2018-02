Unknown Mortal Orchestra showed off a new side of themselves on “American Guilty,” the scuzzy, guitar-shredding lead single from their upcoming LP Sex & Food. But its follow-up, “Not In Love We’re Just High,” is back in their usual art-damaged soul mode, all Wurlitzer chords and muted finger-snaps set against Ruban Nielson’s expressive vocals. It arrives with a cartoon visualizer directed and animated by Greg Sharp. Watch below.

Sex & Food is out 4/6 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.