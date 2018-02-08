Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “American Guilt” Video

Last month, Unknown Mortal Orchestra shared “American Guilt,” the first single from an album they’ve been teasing called Sex & Food. And today, they’ve officially announced Sex & Food, which will be out in April via Jagjaguwar, and shared an animated music video of a fly for “American Guilt.” Watch that and check out the LP’s cover art and tracklist below.

TRACKLIST

01 “A God Called Hubris”

02 “Major League Chemicals”

03 “Ministry Of Alienation”

04 “Hunnybee”

05 “Chronos Feasts On His Children

06 “American Guilt”

07 “The Internet Of Love That Way”

08 “Everyone Acts Crazy Nowadays”

09 “This Doomsday”

10 “How Many Zeroes”

11 “Not In Love We’re Just High”

12 “If You’re Going To Break Yourself”

Sex & Food is out 4/6 via Jagjaguwar.