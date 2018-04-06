Hear Paul Simon’s Graceland Get Remixed By Paul Oakenfold, Groove Armada, & More

Legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon is about to head out on his farewell tour, and what better way to commemorate his five-plus decades in the biz than… a collection of electronic remixes?

An array of DJ/producers have remixed every track on Graceland, the 1986 mega-hit on which Simon blended his signature folk-pop with African music, winning a Grammy for Album Of The Year and paving the way for Vampire Weekend among other achievements. Paul Oakenfold, Groove Armada, Photek, Thievery Corporation, Gui Boratto, and a bunch of other veteran dance music types contributed remixes. Michael Gaiman, a figure who produces and DJs as the Duke Of New York, coordinated the project, solving once and for all the biggest problem with Graceland: You can’t play it in the club.

Five of the album’s 11 tracks have gone live today along with the announcement, so check them out below. Pauls Simon and Oakenfold, together at last!

TRACKLIST:

01 “Homeless (Joris Voorn Remix)”

02 “Gumboots (Joyce Muniz Remix)”

03 “I Know What I Know (Sharam Remix)”

04 “Crazy Love, Vol. II (Paul Oakenfold Remix)”

05 “The Boy In The Bubble (Richy Ahmed Remix)”

06 “You Can Call Me Al (Groove Armada Remix)”

07 “Under African Skies (Rich Pinder & Djoko Remix)”

08 “Graceland (MK with KC Lights Remix)”

09 “That Was Your Mother (Gui Boratto Remix)”

10 “Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes (Thievery Corporation Remix)”

11 “All Around The World Or The Myth Of Fingerprints (Photek Remix)”

12 “Homeless (Joris Voorn Kitchen Table Mix)”

Graceland – The Remixes is out 6/1 on Sony Legacy.