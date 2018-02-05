Paul Simon Announces Retirement From The Road, Shares Farewell Tour Dates

Paul Simon has announced that he’s retiring from touring following a final farewell tour that will take place later this year. “I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end,” he wrote in a statement explaining his retirement. “Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating, and something of a relief.” He mentions the death of his band’s lead guitarist as part of the reason why he’s hanging up his hat. Simon says that he’ll perform live for special occasions, though. Read his statement and see his farewell tour itinerary below.

A message from Paul Simon — February 5, 2018https://t.co/kdNRIgKswR pic.twitter.com/EFq3Ry4cUp — Paul Simon (@PaulSimonMusic) February 5, 2018

TOUR DATES:

05/16 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/18 Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

05/19 Portland, OR @ MODA Center

05/22-23 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/25 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

05/27 Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

05/30 Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green

06/01 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

06/02 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

06/04 Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

06/06 Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/08 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/10 Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center

06/12 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

06/13 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/15 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/19 Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

06/20 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena