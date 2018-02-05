Paul Simon Announces Retirement From The Road, Shares Farewell Tour Dates

Paul Simon has announced that he’s retiring from touring following a final farewell tour that will take place later this year. “I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end,” he wrote in a statement explaining his retirement. “Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating, and something of a relief.” He mentions the death of his band’s lead guitarist as part of the reason why he’s hanging up his hat. Simon says that he’ll perform live for special occasions, though. Read his statement and see his farewell tour itinerary below.
A message from Paul Simon — February 5, 2018https://t.co/kdNRIgKswR pic.twitter.com/EFq3Ry4cUp
— Paul Simon (@PaulSimonMusic) February 5, 2018
TOUR DATES:
05/16 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/18 Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
05/19 Portland, OR @ MODA Center
05/22-23 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/25 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
05/27 Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
05/30 Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green
06/01 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
06/02 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/04 Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
06/06 Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/08 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/10 Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center
06/12 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
06/13 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/15 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/19 Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
06/20 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena