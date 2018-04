HAIM just kicked off the North American tour in support of their recent sophomore album Something To Tell You. Minneapolis rapper Lizzo is opening for them, and during their stop in Seattle last night, she joined the Haim sisters onstage to perform “The Girl Is Mine,” a gender-swapped cover of Brandy & Monica’s 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine.” Watch below.

the girl is mine. featuring @lizzo in seattle. (lizzo is brandy, este is monica ) pic.twitter.com/IESC03IFIL — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) April 6, 2018