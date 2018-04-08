Watch Cardi B Perform And Reveal Her Pregnancy On SNL

Cardi B and Offset have been dating for a while now, and rumors about Cardi being pregnant have been flying in recent months. In February, when a fan commented on an Instagram post to speculate about a possible pregnancy, Cardi shut it down in total Cardi B fashion: “No bitch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.” But as it turns out, and as TMZ reported soon afterward, Cardi is in fact pregnant. As of Friday night, she had taken to hiding it with ridiculously voluminous dresses. But as of last night, she’s not hiding anything anymore.

Cardi was the musical guest on last night’s Chadwick Boseman-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live. She performed three songs from her newly-released debut album Invasion Of Privacy, first a medley of “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi” and then “Be Careful.” And during the latter performance, the camera panned down to reveal the baby bump visible in her skintight dress. The audience applauded. “I’m finally free!” she cried backstage after the song.

I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me !think imma lose with my little baby counting on me ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 8, 2018

Even though Cardi didn’t host the episode — although it can’t be long before she does host an episode of SNL, right? — she did appear in a sketch in which SNL cast member Aidy Bryant decides to take some cues from Cardi’s brash, take-no-shit persona and becomes … Aidy B. Watch that below.