Stream Cardi B Invasion Of Privacy

Cardi B’s meteoric rise to stardom over the course of the past year has truly been a thing to behold. With “Bodak Yellow,” she announced herself as a force in the rap music world to be reckoned with, and a string of featured verses on huge hits only cemented that status. Whether or not you consider yourself a fan, Cardi’s omnipresence and sheer force of personality makes her pretty much impossible to ignore. And now, she’s finally getting around to releasing her official debut album.

She just announced Invasion Of Privacy last week, and since then, she’s already shared a good portion of it: the relationship song “Be Careful,” a video for the 21 Savage-featuring “Bartier Cardi,” and the Migos collab “Drip.” Those are all on the album, along with the world-conquering “Bodak Yellow” and nine other new songs. Some of those songs feature Chance The Rapper, SZA, YG, Kehlani, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin, and now you can hear all of them by streaming the whole album below.

Invasion Of Privacy is out now. This weekend, Cardi will be the musical guest on the Chadwick Boseman-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live, and next week, she’ll be the first-ever co-host on The Tonight Show.