The release of Cardi B’s official debut album draws ever nearer. We’ve already heard a few songs from the upcoming Invasion Of Privacy: “Be Careful,” the 21 Savage collab “Bartier Cardi,” and of course “Bodak Yellow.” And today, during VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta, she debuted a new video for “Bartier Cardi.” The visually striking features lots of cash, scantily clad men and women, 21 Savage, and a cameo appearance from Cardi’s fiancé Offset. Watch below.

Invasion Of Privacy is out 4/6.