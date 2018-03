Cardi B’s official debut album Invasion Of Privacy, her first full-length statement since breaking the fuck out last year with the world-conquering “Bodak Yellow,” is coming out exactly one week from today. “Bodak Yellow” and its more recent follow-up “Bartier Cardi” will both be on the album, and now she’s shared a third single called “Be Careful.” Listen to it below.

Invasion Of Privacy is out 4/6.