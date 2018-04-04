Cardi B – “Drip” (Feat. Migos)

We are a mere day away from the release of Invasion Of Privacy, the debut album from newly-minted rap supernova Cardi B. It’s the most hyped-up rap debut in years, and it’s the culmination of an incredible rise. Cardi only announced the album’s impending release last week, and since then, she’s shared the relationship song “Be Careful,” as well as her “Bartier Cardi” video. And now she’s come out with a new track called “Drip.”

On “Drip,” Cardi teams up with her fiancee Offset, as well as the rest of the Migos, his group. It’s not her first time making a song with all three Migos; she was on their single “MotorSport” last year. But if anything, all four people on the song are even bigger stars now than they were a few months ago, so this is one of the highest-wattage tracks we’ve heard in a while.

On “Drip,” Cardi adapts the same sort of flow and approach as the Migos. It’s a blinking, Atlanta-style track full of hi-hat tics and tinny synth melodies. And while Cardi is perfectly adept at that sort of track, she doesn’t have the same hurricane-force personality that she used to steal “MotorSport” away from the Migos and Nicki Minaj. Instead, Migos member Takeoff walks away with the song with an absolutely ferocious attack-dog flow. Listen to the song below.

Invasion Of Privacy is out 4/6.