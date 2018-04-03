Cardi B Will Be The Tonight Show’s First-Ever Co-Host Next Week

Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, arrives at the end of the week, which means she’s gearing up for global domination. And today it’s been announced that she’ll be the first-ever co-host on The Tonight Show next week, alongside regular host Jimmy Fallon. It’s Cardi B’s third appearance on the late-night show, and obviously she has done a good enough job to be deemed just as important as Fallon. Her episode of The Tonight Show will air on 4/9, and the special guests have yet to be announced.