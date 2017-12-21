Watch Cardi B Throw Jimmy Fallon For A Loop On The Tonight Show

“What a year, what a year!” Jimmy Fallon exclaimed as Cardi B sat down in his Tonight Show interview chair last night. It’s true: In 2017 Cardi scored a surprise #1 single, logged a flurry of high-profile guest verses, got engaged to fellow rap star Offset, and became ubiquitous in pop culture. Her interactions with Fallon were a trip. He mostly seemed mystified by their conversation, unable to steer it into the usual late-night talk show beats. See for yourself below.

Cardi’s new single “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage is out tonight.