Omni – “Sunset Preacher”

We’ve been big fans of the Atlanta post-punk trio Omni for a while now. Their 2016 debut Deluxe caught our attention, but it was with their quick followup Multi-task that we really fell in love. Arriving just over a year later, it landed Omni on our Best New Bands list. Now, they’re back with a 7″ featuring two brand new songs.

The single is split into “Sunset Preacher” and “Confessional,” the former of which you can hear today. Bandmember Phillip Frobos shared a quote about the inspiration behind the track, as well as an amusing anecdote about an uncommon moment of road-testing the new material:

We were inspired by ELO’s rhythm section, particularly “Don’t Bring Me Down,” and wanted a song with a drum break along those lines. Frankie [Broyles] and I smashed the bottles a block away from our house and recorded them for the chorus. The first time we played it was in this random bar somewhere in Maryland called Always, Ricks!, on the way to NYC. We stopped in for dinner and there was an open mic night going on, mainly old guys and ladies playing rock ‘n’ roll and country. The host heckled me saying “Looks like Eddie Cochran and his gang just rolled in, why don’t y’all play us a song???” He kept on acknowledging us so we thought, why the hell not! This guy in a seersucker suit told Frankie we sound like a mix of Van Morrison and Nirvana. They all loved it, and talked to us for a while afterwards before we hit the road again.

If you were a fan of Omni’s recent work, “Sunset Preacher” is equally easy to love. It’s a bright, dexterous piece of post-punk, the band deftly breaking down and restarting the rhythm while always maintaining the feeling that the song is constantly growing tighter and tighter. Along the way, they find room to cut and paste all sorts of little memorable passages. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

04/12 – Clemson, SC @ Pablo

04/13 – Charleston, SC @ Makeout Reef

04/14 – Birmingham, AL @ TrimTab Brewing Company

04/26 – Jackson, MS @ Space Camp

04/27 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company

04/28 – Austin, TX @ Levitation (at Barracuda)

04/30 – Mobile, AL @ The Merry Widow

05/08 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop Bar

05/09 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

05/10 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

05/12 – Montreal, QB @ Bar Le “Ritz” P.D.B.

05/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

05/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

05/15 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd DC

05/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings Raleigh

05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

06/01 – Barcelona, ESP @ Primavera Sound

06/02 – Bordeaux, FR @ Ahoy! Festival

06/04 – Ravenna, IT @ Beaches Brew

06/06 – Lyon, FR @ GRRRND Zero

06/07 – Cologne, GER @ BUMANN & SOHN

06/08 – Gottingen, GER @ NÖRGELBUFF

06/09 – Hilvarenbek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/11 – London, UK @ The Lexington

06/12 – Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

06/13 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

06/14 – Coventry, UK @ Tin Music and Arts

06/15 – Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hall

06/16 – Nantes, FR @ Fumetti

06/17 – Paris, FR @ Espace B

06/19 – Wurzburg, GER @ Cairo

06/20 – Vienna, AT @ FLUC

06/22 – Krakow, PL @ Klub RE

06/24 – Halles, GER @ Pierre Grasse

07/07 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/28 – Binic, FR @ Binic Blues and Folk Festival

07/29 – Binic, FR @ Binic Blues and Folk Festival

08/17 – Becons Brecons, UK @ Greenman Festival

The “Sunset Preacher”/”Confessional” 7-inch is out 4/20 via Chunklet Industries. Pre-order it here.