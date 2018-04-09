Omni – “Sunset Preacher”

We’ve been big fans of the Atlanta post-punk trio Omni for a while now. Their 2016 debut Deluxe caught our attention, but it was with their quick followup Multi-task that we really fell in love. Arriving just over a year later, it landed Omni on our Best New Bands list. Now, they’re back with a 7″ featuring two brand new songs.
The single is split into “Sunset Preacher” and “Confessional,” the former of which you can hear today. Bandmember Phillip Frobos shared a quote about the inspiration behind the track, as well as an amusing anecdote about an uncommon moment of road-testing the new material:
We were inspired by ELO’s rhythm section, particularly “Don’t Bring Me Down,” and wanted a song with a drum break along those lines. Frankie [Broyles] and I smashed the bottles a block away from our house and recorded them for the chorus.
The first time we played it was in this random bar somewhere in Maryland called Always, Ricks!, on the way to NYC. We stopped in for dinner and there was an open mic night going on, mainly old guys and ladies playing rock ‘n’ roll and country. The host heckled me saying “Looks like Eddie Cochran and his gang just rolled in, why don’t y’all play us a song???” He kept on acknowledging us so we thought, why the hell not! This guy in a seersucker suit told Frankie we sound like a mix of Van Morrison and Nirvana. They all loved it, and talked to us for a while afterwards before we hit the road again.
If you were a fan of Omni’s recent work, “Sunset Preacher” is equally easy to love. It’s a bright, dexterous piece of post-punk, the band deftly breaking down and restarting the rhythm while always maintaining the feeling that the song is constantly growing tighter and tighter. Along the way, they find room to cut and paste all sorts of little memorable passages. Check it out below.
TOUR DATES:
04/12 – Clemson, SC @ Pablo
04/13 – Charleston, SC @ Makeout Reef
04/14 – Birmingham, AL @ TrimTab Brewing Company
04/26 – Jackson, MS @ Space Camp
04/27 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company
04/28 – Austin, TX @ Levitation (at Barracuda)
04/30 – Mobile, AL @ The Merry Widow
05/08 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop Bar
05/09 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
05/10 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
05/12 – Montreal, QB @ Bar Le “Ritz” P.D.B.
05/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
05/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
05/15 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd DC
05/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings Raleigh
05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
06/01 – Barcelona, ESP @ Primavera Sound
06/02 – Bordeaux, FR @ Ahoy! Festival
06/04 – Ravenna, IT @ Beaches Brew
06/06 – Lyon, FR @ GRRRND Zero
06/07 – Cologne, GER @ BUMANN & SOHN
06/08 – Gottingen, GER @ NÖRGELBUFF
06/09 – Hilvarenbek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/11 – London, UK @ The Lexington
06/12 – Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club
06/13 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
06/14 – Coventry, UK @ Tin Music and Arts
06/15 – Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hall
06/16 – Nantes, FR @ Fumetti
06/17 – Paris, FR @ Espace B
06/19 – Wurzburg, GER @ Cairo
06/20 – Vienna, AT @ FLUC
06/22 – Krakow, PL @ Klub RE
06/24 – Halles, GER @ Pierre Grasse
07/07 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/28 – Binic, FR @ Binic Blues and Folk Festival
07/29 – Binic, FR @ Binic Blues and Folk Festival
08/17 – Becons Brecons, UK @ Greenman Festival
The “Sunset Preacher”/”Confessional” 7-inch is out 4/20 via Chunklet Industries. Pre-order it here.