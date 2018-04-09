Jon Daly Is Beefing With Lil Xan And All His Fans

Comedian Jon Daly, he of Kroll Show and Comedy Bang! Bang! and this hilarious Red Hot Chili Peppers parody, is embroiled in a Twitter feud with 21-year-old SoundCloud rapper Lil Xan and his fans. Hermetic subcultures colliding!

The beef apparently began Friday when Daly quipped, “If you’re a white rapper with no face tattoos, go get a bunch of face tattoos bro!” Someone sent Daly a photo of Lil Xan, which led to Daly’s next tweet, “I’m sorry about all your very bad face tattoos @lilxanfuhyobih – Stay off downers and go back to high school! Yr not a pimp Lol ” — but quickly added, “Who am I to judge Lil’ Xan?”

The note of humility was too little too late, and Daly spent the weekend comically fending off all the Xan fans in his mentions. Xan himself even offered a response: “You sorry that I’m rich as well ?” There’s a lot to take in here, so please enjoy these selected excerpts.

I’m a Lil Xan Fan! I just wanted him to notice meeeeeee!!! https://t.co/Kl9b2Ttm0I — jon (@jondaly) April 7, 2018

I got a bot-follower package from China! Am I not supposed to? https://t.co/LbxbOSnyJB — jon (@jondaly) April 7, 2018

I love u Xan I just wanted u 2 notice! Let’s collab! Please! I play sax and sing and I want you on a song. I can pay you and then you’ll b even richer https://t.co/Kb1rEeUJnK — jon (@jondaly) April 7, 2018

It took a lot but I realized my path wuz crooked! https://t.co/RxsDQsGExn — jon (@jondaly) April 7, 2018

I’m afraid of needles and pain! https://t.co/tuhdALlK97 — jon (@jondaly) April 7, 2018

I just DM’d Lil Xan to see if he wants to collab @lilxanfuhyobih — jon (@jondaly) April 8, 2018

Please join my street team! https://t.co/q93Ui2S04k — jon (@jondaly) April 8, 2018

8th GRADERS ARE HURTING MY FEELINGS!!!!! #XanBeefBlowback — jon (@jondaly) April 8, 2018

For those not yet caught up on my beef with rapper Lil’ Xan, here’s a primer – I MAD CUZ HE RICH! — jon (@jondaly) April 8, 2018

The entire planet is before you too, belly-button brain! https://t.co/UAtJZLOUpD — jon (@jondaly) April 9, 2018

I hear Lil Heroin hates drugs too! https://t.co/FEaHh8CfHa — jon (@jondaly) April 9, 2018

Presumably this will continue until the Xan fans get bored.