Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Talking Straight” Video

Australian rockers Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever garnered a steady bit of buzz over the course of the last two years thanks to initial releases such as their 2016 mini-album Talk Tight and their debut EP for Sub Pop, last year’s The French Press. Back in January, they reappeared with a new song “Mainland,” and it turns out that was a prelude to their official full-length debut. The album is called Hope Downs and it’s out in June.
Along with the announcement, the group has shared another single called “Talking Straight.” Here’s what songwriter/guitarist Joe White had to say about the track:
The concept came about when I heard someone talking about the possibility of us, humans, being alone in the universe, and how sad that would be. The idea in this song is that we might be lonely, but we could be lonely together.
“Talking Straight” is another sun-fried yet gleaming rock song of the type we’ve come to expect from Rolling Blackouts C.F. — with jangling guitars cascading over a gently rollicking rhythm, it almost feels like ’80s college rock that was filtered through ’90s Britpop. The new song also comes with a video directed by Matt Sav, in which a few images recur around the anchor of the band performing in a room with a ton of mirrorballs hanging around them. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “An Air Conditioned Man”
02 “Talking Straight”
03 “Mainland”
04 “Time In Common”
05 “Sister’s Jeans”
06 “Bellarine”
07 “Cappuccino City”
08 “Exclusive Grave”
09 “How Long?”
10 “The Hammer”
Hope Downs is out 6/15 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.