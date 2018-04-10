Half Waif – “Back In Brooklyn”

Half Waif impressed us a whole lot last year with her form/a EP, and her upcoming album Lavender is shaping up to be even better. We’ve already heard “Keep It Out” and “Torches,” and now Nandi Rose Plunkett has shared another new song called “Back In Brooklyn.” It’s a gorgeous, dynamic piano piece that puts her rich vocal performance front and center, and you can listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

04/25 Washington, DC @ DC9^

04/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle^

04/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right^

04/28 Boston, MA @ Great Scott^

04/29 Montreal, QC @ Vitrola^

05/01 Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel^

05/02 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar^

05/03 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen^

05/04 Madison, WI @ The Frequency^

05/06 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge^

05/07 Salt Lake City @ Kilby Court^

05/09 Reno, NV @ Holland Project^

05/10 San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall^

05/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

05/13 Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM Arcosanti

05/15 Dallas, TX @ City Tavern^

05/16 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Jr.^

06/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *

06/15 Cincinnati, OH @ The Ballroom at the Taft Theatre *

06/16 St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room *

06/17 Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar *

06/19 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

06/20 Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

^ w/ Hovvdy

* w/ Japanese Breakfast

Lavender is out 4/27 via Cascine. Pre-order it here.