Half Waif – “Keep It Out” Video

Half Waif’s Nandi Rose Plunkett will release a new album in April titled Lavender. The full-length follows last year’s striking form/a EP, and lead single “Keep It Out” was released today accompanied by a video. Directed by Celina Carney, the video seeks to exhibit the sense of isolation wrought by a relationship and the invisible barriers that exist between people. The song itself puts the visuals to words: “I’ll keep you out/ So you never see me unraveling,” Plunkett sings on the chorus. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lavender Burning”

02 “Torches”

03 “Keep It Out”

04 “Lilac House”

05 “In The Evening”

06 “Solid 2 Void”

07 “Slit”

08 “Back In Brooklyn”

09 “Parts”

10 “Leveler”

11 “Salt Candy”

12 “Ocean Scope”

TOUR DATES:

02/06 Vienna, Austria @ Wuk ^

02/08 Prague, Czech Republic @ Hypernia ^

02/10 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof ^

02/11 Paris, France @ Café de la Danse ^

02/13 Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall ^

02/14 Dublin, Ireland @ The Helix ^

02/15 Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall ^

02/16 London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ^

03/16 Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo *

03/17 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *

03/18 Lexington, KY @ The Burl *

03/19 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

03/20 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

03/21 Milwaukee, WI @ The Backroom at Colectivo Coffee *

03/22 Madison, WI @ High Noon Salon *

^ w/ Iron & Wine

* w/ Mitski

Lavender is out 4/27 via Cascine. Pre-order it here.