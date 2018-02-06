Half Waif – “Keep It Out” Video

Half Waif’s Nandi Rose Plunkett will release a new album in April titled Lavender. The full-length follows last year’s striking form/a EP, and lead single “Keep It Out” was released today accompanied by a video. Directed by Celina Carney, the video seeks to exhibit the sense of isolation wrought by a relationship and the invisible barriers that exist between people. The song itself puts the visuals to words: “I’ll keep you out/ So you never see me unraveling,” Plunkett sings on the chorus. Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Lavender Burning”
02 “Torches”
03 “Keep It Out”
04 “Lilac House”
05 “In The Evening”
06 “Solid 2 Void”
07 “Slit”
08 “Back In Brooklyn”
09 “Parts”
10 “Leveler”
11 “Salt Candy”
12 “Ocean Scope”
TOUR DATES:
02/06 Vienna, Austria @ Wuk ^
02/08 Prague, Czech Republic @ Hypernia ^
02/10 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof ^
02/11 Paris, France @ Café de la Danse ^
02/13 Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall ^
02/14 Dublin, Ireland @ The Helix ^
02/15 Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall ^
02/16 London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ^
03/16 Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo *
03/17 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *
03/18 Lexington, KY @ The Burl *
03/19 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
03/20 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *
03/21 Milwaukee, WI @ The Backroom at Colectivo Coffee *
03/22 Madison, WI @ High Noon Salon *
^ w/ Iron & Wine
* w/ Mitski
Lavender is out 4/27 via Cascine. Pre-order it here.