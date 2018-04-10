Cardi B Reveals How Much She’s Getting Paid For Coachella

Bitch, Cardi B makes money moves. And in a new interview with SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation, she reveals just how much money is going to be moving to her bank account when she plays Coachella: $70,000 per day, meaning $70K each weekend.

That sounds like a lot, and for a normal human being, it would be. But for a star as big as Cardi B is now, it’s really not. She’ll probably lose money playing the fest, in fact, because she’s apparently spending nearly $300K on her stage set, which she views as an “investment.”

Why isn’t she making more money off of it? Basically because Coachella lucked out by having to book her over six months ago, when she wasn’t quite as big of a draw as she is now. And also possibly because she didn’t know Coachella was such a big deal, as she also explains in the interview.

Artists don’t normally share how much they’re making, but for Cardi, it’s totally on brand. God bless her for it! Check out a clip from the interview below.