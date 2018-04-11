Arthur Buck – “I Am The Moment”

Lately, the former R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck has kept himself plenty busy, forming limited-run indie supergroups like Filthy Friends (with Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker) and Tuatara (with Screaming Trees’ Barrett Martin). These days, he’s got another one, of sorts. The veteran singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur has been in the R.E.M. circle for years, and now he and Buck have formed a new duo that, logically enough, they’re calling Arthur Buck.

As previously reported, the two decided to team up after running into each other in a small Mexican town. And at least for now, Buck seems committed to the project. Talking to NPR, Buck says, “I don’t really believe in side projects. Anything I do is something I am completely focused on in the moment. I really believe in the process of collaboration.” That is certainly one way to look at the process of forming about a million bands.

Anyway, Arthur Buck’s self-titled debut album is coming out in a couple of months, and the duo recently shared the early track “I Am The Moment.” It’s a strummy, contemplative song, one that’s a lot more Arthur than R.E.M. Check it out below, via NPR.

Arthur Buck is out 6/15 on New West. You can pre-order it here.